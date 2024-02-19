Akpabio: FG not sure of crime to charge Emefiele with

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, blamed the “economic mess” in the country on the bad economic policy of the past government. Speaking at Senator Barinada Mpigi’s thanksgiving service in Koroma in the Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, Akpabio claimed the economic situation left by the immediate past Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele was “terrible”.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor said: “We did not even know what to charge him with – whether for putting foam on top of the bill, illegal firearm possession, printing notes without income. I don’t know what we are going to charge him with.” He added: “But what we can say is that yes there is hunger today because of the policies and actions that they took, and we recognise that, and I think every political party should recognise that there is hunger, and we are battling to ensure that Nigerians sleep with their eyes closed.” Akpabio assured Nigerians of efforts to improve security and living standards but appealed for patience, arguing decades of rot could not be solved in months.

The legislator said: “Yes there is insecurity; we are battling to ensure that Nigerians can take three square meals a day. But be rest assured that we campaigned for this job; we campaigned around the country; we will not let you down; we will get to the bottom of it; all we need is your patience. “That rots that have happened in Nigeria for so many years for almost 60 years—cannot be solved in six months.”