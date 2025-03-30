Akpabio Extols Bamidele As Ekiti’s Worthy Ambassador

Share

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, as a shining star and a worthy ambassador sent by the people of Ekiti to represent them in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akpabio made these remarks on Saturday at the ceremony for the conferment of a Doctorate Degree in Law (honoris causa) on Senator Bamidele by Ekiti State University (EKSU) in Ado-Ekiti.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying:

“Senator Bamidele, the Leader of the Senate, is a star whom the people of Ekiti have sent to the Senate as their ambassador. As far back as 1992, he was a Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) to the current President and Commander-in-Chief, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“President Tinubu and the 10th Senate are very proud of your son. I congratulate him and the other awardees. I also urge everyone to celebrate the success of others because when you rejoice with others, good things will also come your way.”

Akpabio commended Ekiti State University for its academic excellence, noting:

“Ekiti State University has carved a niche for itself because of the quality of its graduates over the years. Ekiti people are known for their intelligence, diligence, and strong values, which is why they are well respected.”

“This university is ranked number one among state-owned universities and 12th overall in Nigeria—a remarkable achievement. It has produced outstanding leaders, including the incumbent governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, who is also an alumnus of this institution.”

The Senate President also expressed gratitude to the people of Ekiti for supporting Governor Oyebanji, describing him as a humble and respectful public servant.

“Governor Oyebanji is the most Senate-friendly governor in Nigeria. He respects the legislature, and we hold him in high regard.”

Akpabio assured the people of Ekiti that the Senate would ensure funds are allocated for the construction of the airport road.

He also pledged to collaborate with relevant government agencies to facilitate the reimbursement of funds already spent on federal road projects in the State.

As part of his visit, Akpabio commissioned an ultra-modern event center built by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele in memory of his late mother, Juliana Tinuola Bamidele.

Earlier in his speech, Senate Leader Bamidele said that the National Assembly’s decision to support President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State was aimed at safeguarding democracy in the oil-rich state.

He affirmed that the Senate, under Akpabio’s leadership, would continue to act in the best interest of the Country.

