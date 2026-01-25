Akpabio, Eno Receive Ex-pdp National Legal Adviser, Into Apc

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, have formally received the former National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Emmanuel Enoidem, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a rally in Utu Etim Ekpo, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio likened the defection of Enoidem, who had served as a Commissioner in his administration as Governor, to the Biblical story of a Shepherd who left 99 sheep to go in search of one which had gone astray.

He commended Pastor Eno for reuniting Enoidem with him and said the move would ensure a rancourfree electioneering not only in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District but Akwa Ibom State as a whole, expressing optimism that with the defection of the former PDP chieftain, APC would coast home to victory easily in the 2027 elections.

A statement in Abuja yesterday by the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, quoted Senator Akpabio as saying: “This rally is like connecting me to one of my political mentees. I want to tell everyone that I am happy to receive Enoidem into the APC.