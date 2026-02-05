Akpabio-Eno Partnership: Golden Era For A’ibom People – Eno

A prominent Niger Delta youth leader and the Crown Obong Mkparawa of Ekid nation, High Chief Dr. Francis Eno, has applauded the reigning peace in Akwa Ibom State, linking it to the unique political partnership between the Senate President, Chief Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Uyo on Thursday, Chief Eno noted that their partnership has eroded partisan politics in favor of the now popular Akwa Ibom United.

Chief Eno said Akwa Ibom has never had the level of peace and security currently enjoyed in the state, stressing that the political inclusivity brought about by the synergy between Akpabio and Eno has put Akwa Ibom as a state to emulate in Nigeria.

According to him, “There is no rancor or bitterness necessitated by partisan politics anymore in Akwa Ibom State. Brothers now freely relate and attend each other’s events, hang out together without any fear of being labelled as dining with the opposition. There is practically no opposition politics in Akwa Ibom State again; love and brotherhood reign here.”

The youth leader maintained that the development is healthy for the seamless election in 2027, unlike what was witnessed in the past with lots of tension and crisis.

“2027 will see one of the most peaceful elections in Akwa Ibom State. All the strong politicians in the state are under one canopy. Even the very few outside the canopy believe in Akwa Ibom United and are working and supporting both the Senate President and our governor.”

Eno added that the Senate President has helped ensure the smooth running of Nigeria with his enormous support of President Bola Tinubu’s policies and programmes, which are gradually taking the country to greater heights, stressing that Akwa Ibom State has felt the tremendous impact of having their son as Nigeria’s third citizen.

He lauded the impressive performance of Governor Umo Eno in Akwa Ibom, noting that the Arise Agenda blueprint of the governor has translated to tangible democratic dividends for the people of the state across all sectors.

Chief Eno, who highlighted that he foretold the emergence of both Chief Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Pastor Umo Eno as governor years before they assumed the positions, said they both will be reelected again in 2027 with massive votes.

He appealed to both leaders to sustain the empowerment of youths and continue to create job opportunities to enable the next generation of leaders to stand strong in contributing to the progress of the country.

He urged the youths to continue their unalloyed support and prayers for Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and Akwa Ibom State under Pastor Umo Eno.