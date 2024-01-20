Akpabio Doles Out Multi Million Naira Scholarship To Constituents

Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio on Friday launched a multi-million Naira scholarship to undergraduate students in Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship will receive N2 million and N2.5 million each for those studying a four and five years course respectively under the scholarship scheme funded by Senator Godswill Akpabio Educational Foundation, (SGAEF).

Senator Akpabio presented a cheque of N500,000 and a brand new laptop each to 37 pioneer beneficiaries of the scholarship for the 2023/2024 academic session during a meeting of stakeholders of Ikot Ekpene senatorial held at the Ati Annang hall, Ikot Ekpene,

He said each beneficiary is entitled to N500,000 per session throughout the duration of their academic programmes.

“Over 250 students took part in the selection examination for the scholarship, wife of the Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, said.

Senate Akpabio promised that his medical outreach would be continuous across all the local government areas in the senatorial district, and pledged to work hard to ensure that many more people felt the impact of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“Our medical outreach will be continuous in all the local government areas across the senatorial district. I will do everything possible to make sure you are comfortable. Is it promotion, you will have it; appointments, you will have it; empowerment, you will have it; my prayers, you will have it; my love, you have it already.

“Let me assure you that everyone will feel the impact of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope”, Senator Akpabio promised.

Some of the recipients who spoke with our Correspondent expressed deep-seated gratitude to Senator Godswill Akpabio and their wife Ekaete for their benevolence and love for humanity.

They promised to judiciously utilize the funds for the purpose it was meant for and also graduate with good grades to justify the investment in them by the Senate President.

Akpabio at the stakeholders meeting donated 500 bags of rice each to the 10 council areas of his senatorial district, 10 cows, and cash donations.

Senator Akpabio had earlier met with stakeholders of Eket and Uyo senatorial districts on Thursday and thanked them for their support for President Bola Tinubu, and assured them that the State will reap the full benefits of their support for the APC-led federal government.