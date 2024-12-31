Akpabio Distributes Billions Worth Of Empowerment Items To Constituents

Share

…Urges Support For Tinubu.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has distributed items worth billions of Naira through his empowerment programme to his constituents in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

During the event, Akpabio also empowered his constituents with business grants and various items including sports utility vehicles, cars, buses, tricycle pick-ups, farm tricycles, tricycle keke, vulcanizing machines, knapsack, makeup kits, deep freezers, generators, grinding machines, motorcycles, computers, and mini hand tractors.

A statement on Tuesday by the Special Assitant to the President of the Senate on Media/ Communication, Anietie Ekong, said that traditional rulers from the Senatorial District were not left out as each of the 10 Paramount Rulers from the area went home with a sports utility vehicle while over 500 students received scholarships and bursaries.

According to Akpabio, the items and grants would boost economic activities, improve livelihoods, and enhance the overall well-being of the beneficiaries.

He said the empowerment programme was to appreciate his constituents for their support of him and President Bola Tinubu during the last elections.

He commended the people of his Senatorial district for voting en-masse for President Tinubu, noting that over 119,000 out of 160,000 votes for the president from Akwa Ibom State actually came from his district.

Akpabio also commended President Tinubu for the creation of development commissions in the country and said it would fast-track grassroots development in the country.

“We decided to create a regional developmental nexus for the president to use in sending empowerment to most regions in Nigeria. And the 10th National Assembly believes strongly that development should go to the grassroots,” Akpabio said.

The President of the Senate urged the people of the South-South and South-East to continue to support President Tinubu’s administration, noting that the president has shown love and commitment to the development of both regions.

“I can tell you that one of the best decisions the president made for the South-South region was his support, together with the party, the APC, that this region should once again produce the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The constituency briefing and empowerment programme was graced by Senators and other members of the political class, traditional rulers, religious leaders, women groups, and youth groups, who came to show their support for the Senate President.

Speaking at the event, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, praised the leadership of Senator Akpabio at the 10th National Assembly and said Akpabio enjoyed the support of his fellow Senators across party lines because of his pragmatic leadership.

The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas) Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, said that Akpabio had justified the mandate of the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and that was why the people had decided that they would return him to the Senate to continue to offer effective representation to the people.

