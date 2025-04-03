Akpabio Disowns Purported Rally In A’Ibom To Support Him

Share

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, told Nigerians to disregard any rally purportedly organized in his home State, Akwa-Ibom, to support.

According to a statement signed by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant, Media to the President of the Senate, Akpabio maintained that he was not aware of any rally organised in his support at any venue in Akwa Ibom.

He therefore, urged his supporters and the peace loving people of Akwa Ibom State to disregard such rally and go about their lawful duties.

Jackson Udom stressed that the planned rally was the handiwork of fifth columnists trying to use the name of the President of the Senate to achieve their devilish goal.

He noted the Police and other security agencies in the state were by this statement directed to ensure that such rally was not allowed to hold, as such had no approval of the President of the Senate.

The statement reads: “The attention of the office of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has been drawn to a planned rally purported to be in support of the Senate President and organised by an unknown association by name; Progressive Peoples’ Resolution (PPR) and led by one Ubong Idemudo, a known controversial character, slated for tomorrow 4th April, 2025

“The President of the Senate is not aware of any rally organised in his support at any venue in Akwa Ibom and therefore urges his supporters and the peace loving people of Akwa Ibom State to disregard such rally and go about their lawful duties.

“The planned rally, from information pieced together, is the handiwork of fifth columnists trying to use the name of the Senate President to achieve their devilish goal

“The Police and other security agencies in the state are by this statement directed to ensure that such satanic rally is not allowed to hold, as such has no approval of the Senate President.”

