Akpabio Dismisses Rubber Stamp Claims, Urges Commitment To Democratic Growth

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has fired back at critics labeling the 10th National Assembly as a rubber stamp legislature, asserting that such accusations reflect a lack of understanding of legislative functions and national priorities.

Speaking during a joint session of the National Assembly held in honour of President Bola Tinubu as part of the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations, Akpabio emphasized that federal lawmakers remain committed to advancing Nigeria’s democracy and supporting reforms that drive national development.

“We should ignore the critics who tag us rubber stamp. They don’t know why we are here,” Akpabio said, urging fellow lawmakers to stay focused on delivering for the people.

Akpabio called on President Tinubu to establish a June 12 Democracy Museum to preserve the legacy of pro-democracy heroes who fought and paid the ultimate price for the nation’s freedom.

“Let us remember those who bled so we could vote; those who were buried so that freedom might rise,” he added.

He praised President Tinubu as a key architect of Nigeria’s democracy, highlighting his historical role in the fight for freedom and justice during the military era.

Reflecting on the June 12, 1993 election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest poll, Akpabio said the event marked a turning point in the country’s democratic history.

“Today, we gather not to mourn injustice, but to honour resilience… a faith that survived betrayal, braved teargas, defied tanks, and still chose the ballot over the bullet,” he said.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of Nigerian citizens and activists whose courage kept the democratic flame alive.

The Senate President applauded President Tinubu’s two-year leadership, crediting him for taking bold steps to reform and transform the nation.

Among the key reforms highlighted were: Unification of the foreign exchange market, Push for local government autonomy, Creation of regional development commissions, Establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

Akpabio described the 2025 Democracy Day theme “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development” as a rallying call to deepen democratic values, deliver good governance, and build a prosperous Nigeria for all.

“Democracy is not an end in itself, but a means to national transformation,” he concluded.

