Akpabio Dismisses Natasha’s Assassination Claim

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed a claim by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, that he engaged former Governor Yahaya Bello to kill her.

Dismissing the allegations as false and malicious in a statement issued in Abuja by his media aide, Eseme Eyiboh said there was no speck of truth in her allegation.

New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan, while addressing her supporters on Wednesday in Kogi, alleged that the Senate President sought the help of Bello to assassinate her in Kogi State rather than in Abuja.

Reacting on Friday, Akpabio described Natasha’s allegation as a deliberate smear campaign to make him look like a bad leader in the eyes of the public.

He said, “This outrageous accusation is not only false but a complete fabrication and deeply irresponsible and dangerous attempt to provoke public unrest, attract media attention, and discredit the person and office of the President of the Senate for ulterior motives.

“It is important to remind the public that this same individual had previously made an unsubstantiated accusation of sexual harassment against me, a claim she seems to have abandoned without explanation.

“Having failed to gain traction with that narrative, she has now escalated her campaign of misinformation to a defamatory dimension.

“It is a matter of public record that she has previously made assassination allegations against Yaya Bello and others in 2019 and 2023, along with multiple unsubstantiated claims of sexual harassment against other dignitaries.

“Her recurring persecution narrative and evident lying complex should not be weaponised to malign individuals or destroy hard-earned reputations.”

