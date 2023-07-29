Akpabio Decries Influx Of Hoodlums Into NASS Complex

On Friday, Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, expressed worry about the influx of hoodlums who have been coming into the National Assembly complex, saying this act is causing concern for lawmakers who now feel threatened by their presence.

Akpabio spoke while hosting members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), who paid a courtesy call on him at the NASS complex, in Abuja.

According to him, as the 10th NASS commences legislative activities, there are concerns about the presence of hoodlums and unauthorized individuals loitering around the Senate and Reps wings, causing a disturbance and posing a security threat to lawmakers and National Assembly staff.

Senator Akpabio’s comment followed remarks made by the Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, who presented the challenges faced by the Commission and other issues to him,

In reaction to the issues of staff allowances raised by the Commission’s Chairman, Akpabio said he was aware of enormous resources channelled towards staff comfort, adding that everything was not about the welfare of staff.

Decrying the infrastructural decay, filthiness and insecurity at the complex, the Senate President said there were cases of lawmakers losing their telephones and other valuables to hoodlums who position themselves at strategic places and in front of offices.

He also lamented the infrastructural rot and untidy environment in which the 10th Assembly operates.

He said, “We are aware that the entire complex is under renovation. We must also look after the environment. It is not all about the staff, we will like to see a cleaner environment and a secure complex.

“A lot of Senators have lost their telephones because of the influx of people into the complex”.

He emphasised that the National Assembly remains the symbol of democracy, stressing that the 10th Senate is poised to make history through legislation.