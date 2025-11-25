Akpabio Decries Current Funding Levels For Health Sector

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio yesterday, decried the current funding levels for the health sector, saying that it remained far below the commitments the National Assembly made at continental and global levels.

Akpabio made the statement at a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) held in Abuja.

The hearing was on five bills including the Sickle Cell Disorder Research and Therapy Centres (Establishment) sponsored Sen. Sunday Katung (Kaduna South) The National Health Act (amendment) Bill sponsored by Sen. Ipalibo Banigo (Rivers West) which seeks to increase funding to the health sector.

The Orthopaedic Hospital Establishment Bill, Kogi State sponsored by Sen. Isa Jibrin (Kogi East).

He said: “And two bills seeking to establish for Two National Eye Care Centres in Plateau and Benue States respectively sponsored by Sen. Diket Plang (Plateau Central) and Senator Titus Zam (Benue North-West).

Akpabio, who was represented by Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, said: “The current funding levels for the health sector remain far below the commitments we have made at continental and global levels.

“This National Health Act (Amendment) Bill aims to strengthen the financial framework that supports primary healthcare, disease prevention, health workforce development, and emergency response.