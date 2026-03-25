Akpabio Declares Support For Creation Of Anioma State

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared support for the creation of Anioma State, saying it will be good and progressive for the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

Speaking at the zonal congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asaba, the Delta State capital, Akpabio said the South-South should not be afraid of additional state creation from the region.

He said, “If the only demand of the South-South region for state creation is Anioma State, then I should be very proud to support it. I should be very proud to support it. Your Excellency, the Governor of Delta, if it is affecting Delta, let me tell you how it will be.

“For Anioma State, the capital will be in Asaba. And then, for Delta State proper, the capital will be in Warri. So, it’s not going to be a problem.

“So, I don’t think we should be afraid because the more states we have, the more the development.

“So, assuming it passes through in the various houses of assemblies, it simply means that we will have one additional state. And that one additional state definitely will also be good and progressive for the southeastern part of Nigeria.”

Akpabio praised the ruling party for treating the region well. “I want you to know that the APC has treated us well, and we have reciprocated by joining them. Imagine the last time we had a Senate President from this zone was about 46 years ago.

“So, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the south-south is now recognised. We are on the table. You cannot have a brother at the table, and you go and carry last.

“Can South-South carry last? So, we thank the APC for recognising the South-South and giving us this position of Senate President. And I believe it shall be permanent,” he said.