Akpabio Congratulates Okpebholo On S’Court Victory

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Friday congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo on his confirmation as the duly elected candidate in the September 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message issued in Abuja, described the Supreme Court verdict as the triumph of democracy and the will of the people.

The Senate President added that the ruling confirmed Okpebholo’s grassroots popularity and the growing acceptance of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State.

He assured the governor of the Senate’s support and collaboration in promoting the state’s development.

Akpabio said, “What the apex court in the land has done is to affirm the will and wishes of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo State. It shows that the election was transparent, free and fair.

“The declaration by the Supreme Court in favour of Sen. Okpebholo against Mr Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party has proven that elections are won at the ballot and by people who have identified with the grassroots.

“This milestone affirms Okpebholo’s mandate and paves the way for him to continue delivering exceptional service to the good people of Edo.

“He has done well in the past seven months, and I believe he will do excellently well in his four-year tenure.

“My distinguished brother, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, on behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend my warmest congratulations to you and the wonderful people of Edo on this landmark victory at the Supreme Court.

“Congratulations once again, Gov Okpebholo. I look forward to a robust working relationship with you,” the Senate President said.