Akpabio Commences Free Medical Outreach In Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District

Residents of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene), are set to enjoy free medical outreach sponsored by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The Free Medical Outreach which was officially launched on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Ikot Ekpene, is meant to tour the 10 Local Government areas in the senatorial district and will last for weeks.

Declaring the outreach open, the Senate President, Dr Godswill Akpabio represented by Dr Saviour Enyiekere, the deputy Chief of Staff to the Senate President, expressed excitement for the huge turnout of people at the event, hinting that the efforts are in place to make the medical outreach a yearly affair.

“Today is a very special day for us. We must thank the Senate President for this development and the many other projects he is putting in place in our state. This program is meant to last for weeks. It is also in line with the campaign promises we made to the constituents when we came to solicit their support.

“We are trying to make it a yearly affair for our people to access free medical services in the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District,” he said.

Dr Enyiekere encouraged his constituents to open up to the doctors and be truthful in their conversations regarding their health status in order to aid in proper diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Yinka Osho, the Lead Doctor, in his remarks, noted that “everyone has numbers”, and it is important to timely check what the numbers of our bodies are saying so as to detect any anomalies and regulate them to keep optimal health.

Dr Osho added that in the team of medical professionals were optometrists, dentists, and doctors who are well-equipped to attend to people at no cost, courtesy of the sponsor, Dr Godswill Akpabio and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Eye checks and free eyeglasses, teeth checks and flushing, malaria and typhoid test and treatment, plus HIV Test and management to be directed by Dr Imaobong Ukpah amongst others are all in the package.

The event which coincides with World AIDS Day had representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) in attendance.

Beneficiaries who spoke with Journalists described the medical outreach as unique and expressed deep-seated gratitude to Senator Godswill Akpabio for intervention.

