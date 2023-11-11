Akpabio Clinches Tourism Writer Of The Year Award 2023

One of Nigeria’s leading tourism journalists and publisher of Paul Akpabio Blog, Paul Akpabio, has been named Tourism Writer of The Year 2023 by the Nigeria Media NiteOut Award (NMNA). The award event was held recently at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja. Speaking on the Writer of The Year Award 2023 category, the Convener of Nigeria Media NiteOut Award, Sola Olugbemiro, disclosed that the field was a tough one, as all the nominees were eminently qualified for the award.

‘‘The category, a usual tough turf because of its being laden with prolific, well-travelled writers, became a tough one for the media awards committee, when it came to decision making,” said Olugbemiro. However, he noted that Ukpabio Blog emerged winner because the versatile writer came up with a classic travel story, was the game changer for the awards committee’s decision.

Ukpabio is also the winner of The Society Writer of The Year Award among others. In his response, the multiple awards winner dedicated the award to the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who he said, “opened the door for the award to come in.”

According to him, “I want to dedicate this award to tourism icon, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye (The Builder), who inspired me to write the award winning travel story. It was my visit to his exotic holiday resort, La Campagne Tropicana Forest, Hills and Cave Resort, located at Ondo State that inspired me to write the story.

‘‘The trip was an out-of-this world experience for me. He provided the platform, and I want to thank him for building talents and creating opportunities for people to grow.”