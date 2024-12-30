Akpabio Charges Judiciary On Justice Delivery

Share

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has urged the Nigerian Judiciary to strive towards peace and unity of Nigeria through fair administration of justice across the nation.

Senator Akpabio made this remark on Sunday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State at a special thanksgiving event held in honour of Hon. Justice Ntong Festus Ntong, on his elevation to the Court of Appeal.

A statement issued by the Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Media/Communication, Anietie Ekong quoted Senator Akpabio to have said, “The core of the problem of Nigeria is injustice. Where there is injustice there can never be peace. May God continue to use our judicial officers as vessels for justice for this country and the global community.”

Senator Akpabio hailed Justice Ntong as a courageous and fearless Judge who has distinguished himself in the legal profession and urged him to continue to dispense justice with the highest level of integrity. He praised Justice Ntong’s contributions to the nation’s judicial system and urged aspiring lawyers to emulate his exemplary qualities

Addressing Justice Ntong, Senator Akpabio said, “My Lord, you are a pride to Akwa Ibom State. You are a pride to the legal profession. And I urge you to continue to uphold this high ethical standard at the Court of Appeal as Akwa Ibom is very proud of you.

“After Justice Udo Udoma exited the Supreme Court, as a Governor I was very worried because after his demise, there was no other person from Akwa Ibom State at the apex court yet we have very intelligent brains in the legal profession.

“I prayed to God to grant me the one request that before the end of my tenure as Governor, another Akwa Ibom son or daughter should be elevated to the apex court and God granted me this request through the elevation of Justice Inyang Okoro to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Justice Ntong, you are not going to be the only one. There will be many others after you so that Akwa Ibom State will continue to give justice to Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, Justice of the Supreme Court and Chairman of the occasion, Justice Inyang Okoro lauded the Nigerian legislature for the improved salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of Judicial office holders in Nigeria and charged the celebrant to continue to uphold the highest level of integrity in his new office.

In his response, Justice Ntong expressed gratitude to his well-wishers who graced the event. He noted that their support has served as motivation for him to continue his selfless and impeccable service to his people and the nation at large.

Justice Ntong’s elevation comes after a decade of distinguished service in the High Court of Akwa Ibom State, marked by a record of achievements that continue to inspire others in the legal profession.

