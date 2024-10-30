Akpabio Cautions Senator For Praising Bianca Ojukwu’s Beauty

Share

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio has humorously cautioned Senator Osita Ngwu for complimenting the beauty of Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu during her ministerial screening at the National Assembly.

Bianca, along with six other nominees, presented her credentials before the Senate for the role of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and answered questions from lawmakers.

As the floor opened for inquiries, Ngwu, representing Enugu West District, began by commending Bianca’s appearance, referring to her as “the beautiful nominee.”

This remark prompted a light-hearted interjection from Akpabio, who advised, “Restrict yourself to the resume.

“Forget this word beautiful. She didn’t put in the CV that she is beautiful.”

The exchange sparked laughter among the Senators, after which Ngwu proceeded to highlight Bianca’s impressive profile and competence.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South, also praised Bianca, affirming her competence and acknowledging her as the “mother” of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He commended President Tinubu for including an APGA figure in his ministerial team.

He noted that this choice promotes a government of national unity and integration.

Bianca, a respected diplomat, lawyer, and businesswoman, has held various influential roles.

Appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, she served as Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs and subsequently as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana and later to Spain.

She is also Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Additionally, Bianca, the widow of former Biafra leader Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, holds multiple international beauty pageant titles.

Following the screening, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was asked to take a bow.

