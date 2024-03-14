Akpabio Calls On NBA Collaboration on Constitution Review

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to work with the National Assembly on the current constitution reform process.

During a courtesy call with the association’s leadership on Wednesday at his Abuja office, Senator Akpabio made the call.

The Senate President expressed his happiness at the visit and mentioned how much the National Assembly may gain from the attorneys’ opinions.

“We have robust plans to tinker with some of the laws that we met on ground, particularly those that are not meeting the current realities. Some of our laws are analogue and do not meet the aspirations of today.

“There are so many law schools these days. We might not be able to see it the way it used to be. As a lawyer, you must learn both in terms of education and character.

“We must also do a lot to cleanse the profession of quacks. I know it is not easy but we have to. It’s a continuous process, so that we have and know the quality of lawyers that we have in Nigeria. But for us in the National Assembly, we will collaborate with you,” he said.