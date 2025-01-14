Share

The President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, called on the National Assembly lawmakers to renew their commitment to addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

Akpabio who made this appeal during a plenary session, marking the Senate’s resumption after the Yuletide and New Year break urged the lawmakers to focus on national development and legislative reforms.

In his address titled “Rising to the Greatness of Our Calling,” the senate President emphasized the need for a collective resolve to transform Nigeria into a nation of progress and hope.

Addressing the broader challenges facing Nigeria, Akpabio called for steadfast prayers for peace and unity and to recognize the power of collective intercession in guiding the nation’s leaders and uniting its people.

The Senate President also underpinned the urgency of completing electoral reforms ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Concluding his speech, Akpabio encouraged the senators to rise to the challenge, pursue excellence, and remain dedicated to nation-building.

