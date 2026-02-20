Akpabio Buries In-Law, Tomorrow, Describes Death As Personal Loss

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, will tomorrow witness the committal to mother earth the remains of his late brother inlaw, Elder Essien Pius Ubeng, in Ukana Ikot Ntuen, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He described his death as a rude shock and a personal loss to him. Akpabio in a condolence message personally signed by him said, “I received the news of the death of Elder Hon Pius Ubeng, whom I shared affinity with as a rude shock.

He was not just an in-law, we shared a bond, making his death a per- sonal loss to me.” He described his in-law as “a dutiful family man, an adorable community leader, a devout Christian whose man- ifest conduct in ecclesiastical values earned him the position of a Lay Preacher, Methodist Church.”

According to Akpabio,” his public service record was a testament of this avowal. As a commissioner in the civil service, he discharged his responsibilities with clinical efficiency. His death has created a void in the family and a vacuum in the public space.