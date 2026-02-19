Akpabio Buries In-law, Describes Death As Personal Loss

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, will on Saturday witness the committal to Mother Earth of the remains of his late brother-in-law, Elder Essien Pius Ubeng, in Ukana Ikot Ntuen, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Senate President described his death as a rude shock and a personal loss to him.

Akpabio, in a condolence message personally signed by him, said,” I received the news of the death of Elder Hon Pius Ubeng, whom I shared affinity with as a rude shock. He was not just an in-law; we shared a bond, making his death a personal loss to me.”

He described his in-law as “a dutiful family man, an adorable community leader, a devout Christian whose manifest conduct in ecclesiastical values earned him the position of a Lay Preacher, Methodist Church”.

According to Akpabio,” his public service record was a testament of this avowal. As a commissioner in the civil service, he discharged his responsibilities with clinical efficiency and elan.

His death has created a void in the family and a vacuum in the public space.

” Let us, however, be consoled that he did his best and bequeathed a legacy that we would continue to uphold with pride.”

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Elder Ubeng’s soul and that God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.