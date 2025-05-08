Akpabio Berates Defence Minister Over Comment On Proposed Security Summit

Share

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday criticised the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, for downplaying the Senate’s proposed Security Summit, warning that such comments could spark a rift between the Executive and Legislature.

Akpabio made the remarks after Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele informed the chamber of Badaru’s assertion that the planned summit was “unnecessary.”

“If Defence has any issue with the Senate’s resolution, it shouldn’t be expressed in the market,” Akpabio said.

“He should get in touch with the Senate President or leaders, not go speaking openly. That may lead to Executive-Legislative brouhaha. We will take it up at the right time.”

On Wednesday, Badaru stated that Nigeria’s Armed Forces were better equipped than insurgents and stressed that strategy—not summits—was the key to combating insecurity.

While he acknowledged that summits might generate useful ideas, he said they cannot replace military strategy and operational planning.

