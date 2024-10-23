Akpabio Bemoans Persistent Decline Of Agricultural Sector In Nigeria

Share

…Urges youth tro embrace agriculture

…Lauds move to establish specialists agric institution

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, bemoaned the persistent dwindling of the Agricultural Sector in Nigeria in the last several decades.

Akpabio made this lamentation while declaring opened a public hearing on a proposed law for the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Tropical Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State.

The one- day Public Hearing on a Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal University of Agriculture and Tropical Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State(Establishment) Bill, 2024 was organised by the Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions.

Declaring the event opened, Akpabio said the gathering of the stakeholders at the public hearing had much more significance than just the establishment of an institution.

The Senate President said: “The significance is that we stand together at an important crossroads in our nation’s journey, a moment that calls us to reconnect with the agricultural roots of our identity and embrace the promise of a brighter, greener tomorrow.”

Akpabio used the opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s past and lamented the turn of events in agricultural exports.

He said: “Not too long ago, Nigeria was a beacon of agricultural excellence. We proudly held the title of the world’s leading producer of essential cropspalm oil, cocoa, groundnuts, the very lifeblood of our economy.

“Our farmers worked tirelessly, with their hands and mind in the soil, nurturing the land that nourished us all.

“Yet, we now find ourselves in a world where countries with less fertile lands have taken the lead in agricultural exports.This saddening reality is a sobering reminder of the great work that lies ahead.

“The establishment of specialised institutions like this is not just a challenge; it is an opportunity—an opportunity to reclaim our legacy as a global agricultural powerhouse.

“It is not merely a dream; it is a necessity for our future. The Federal University of Agriculture and Tropical Studies will be a place of innovation, a sanctuary for knowledge, and a hub for research that empowers our youth and revitalises our agricultural sector.

“It will equip the next generation with the tools they need to succeed, to innovate, and to drive our economy forward. This is the dream of the Tenth Senate for this institution.”

The Senate President prayed that the proposed University, when established, would inspire a renewed spirit of agriculture in Nigeria.

“Let it lead the way for Nigerians to cultivate a future where our lands flourish once more, where our farmers thrive, and where we proudly reclaim our enviable position in the global agricultural landscape.

“Let it encourage our youth to see agriculture not just as a means of survival, but as a pathway to innovation, prosperity, and national pride.

“I call upon all stakeholders to engage in this vital process and bring forth insightful deliberations and dialogues.

“Let us establish an institution that will be the architect of a new agricultural era and initiate a movement that respects our past while boldly shaping our future,” Akpabio said.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Simon Lalong said the University would serve as a hub for excellence in agricultural research, education and extension services.

Senator Lalong said the institution would offer a comprehensive training curriculum that encompassed both theoretical and practical aspects of agricultural services.

