Akpabio, Barau Preach Peace, Patience

As Muslims across Nigeria and the world celebrate Eidul-Adha today, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has sent his warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah, praying that the sacred festival might usher peace, love, and unity to the nation.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President said the spirit of Eidel-Kabir reminds us of the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and kindness.

He said: “As we commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim sacrifice his son, we are reminded of the values of obedience, faith, and selflessness.

“I urge Nigerians to embody these virtues, fostering a culture of peace, understanding, and cooperation. “We also recognise the challenges our nation faces and the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address them.

His economic and fiscal reforms, though difficult, are yielding results and paving the way for a brighter future. “I encourage all Nigerians to remain patient, resilient, and committed to our collective progress.”

Similarly, the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, also rejoiced with Muslims on the celebration of Eid-El-Kabir, where he emphasized the importance of unity among the citizens.

In a special Sallah message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Barau said: “I wish Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, a memorable Eid-ElKabir.

“In the spirit of this season, irrespective of our faith, let us rededicate and commit ourselves to the dreams and aspirations of building a strong, united, and economically sound country.”

