Akpabio, Barau, Lawan Mourn Ex-President Buhari

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, describing him as “a statesman and leader of great integrity.”

In a statement personally signed on Sunday night, Akpabio extended heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government and people of Katsina State, and the immediate family of the late president.

“It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am deeply pained that he died at a time when his wise counsel is needed most in the country,” Akpabio said.

He recalled Buhari’s legacy as both a patriotic military officer and a democratic leader, who made history as the first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent president in Nigeria.

“His leadership and legacy will be remembered for unwavering commitment to our nation’s development and stability. His life symbolized honesty, truth, and justice. He was indeed the real ‘Mai Gaskiya’,” he said.

Akpabio noted that Buhari’s cult-like political following was driven by his relentless fight against corruption, commitment to democratic ideals, and tireless pursuit of national unity.

“As a former minister under his administration, I witnessed first-hand his Spartan lifestyle and selfless concern for the poor and vulnerable. He meant well for Nigeria and did his utmost to advance the people’s cause,” he added.

He prayed that God would comfort Buhari’s family and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

Also mourning the former President, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, described Buhari as an untiring promoter of peace and unity in Nigeria.

“President Buhari was not just a towering figure in our nation’s history, but a man whose life embodied discipline, resilience, and patriotism,” Barau said.

He noted that Buhari’s leadership first as a military ruler from 1983 to 1985 and then as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023 was guided by a clear vision for Nigeria’s unity and development.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. I offer condolences to his beloved wife, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari, their children, and all family members. May Allah give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he prayed.

In his own tribute, former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said Buhari’s passing marked the end of an era defined by steadfast leadership and national service.

“As a fellow servant of the people, I am deeply shaken by this loss. I had the privilege of working closely with him during our time in the 9th National Assembly,” Lawan said.

He described Buhari’s leadership as exemplary, marked by integrity, strategic foresight, and a strong commitment to national security and economic stability.

“I witnessed first-hand his tireless efforts to steer Nigeria through challenging times, always putting national interest above personal gain. Our collaborative efforts in the Senate were anchored in mutual respect and a shared desire to address the needs of our people,” he added.

Lawan extended condolences to Buhari’s family, President Tinubu, the people of Katsina State, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging Nigerians to honour Buhari’s memory by upholding the values he lived by.

“His life’s work has left an indelible mark on our nation. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Lawan remarked.