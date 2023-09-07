Akpabio, Barau, Lawan, Adeola Laud Tribunal Verdict

...Congratulate Tinubu, Shettima, APC

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, lauded the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which on Wednesday unanimously affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2023 presidential election.

Akpabio in a statement by his Media office in Abuja, described the Court verdict as an affirmation of the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as delivered at the polls in February.

Accordingly, he heartily congratulated Tinubu and Shettima on the resounding affirmation of their popular mandate by the well-thought-out judgement of the Court.

Akpabio noted that the five-member panel painstakingly evaluated all the issues raised by the petitioners and delivered a clear verdict on the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He asserted that it was clear to dispassionate observers that despite the challenges, Nigeria’s electoral process was making steady progress and deserved the appreciation and support of all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria.

Akpabio urged Nigerians to continue to support the Tinubu government in its drive to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, hailed the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said that the judgment of the tribunal had reaffirmed the choice of Nigerians on President Tinubu.

While urging all to accept the outcome of the tribunal, he said Nigerians irrespective of party differences needed to team up with the present administration to address the challenges facing the country.

‘’The judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the presidential poll has reaffirmed the choice of the electorate who trooped out on February 25, 2023, to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of our beloved country. Now, it is time for all to team up with the President to turn around the fortunes of the country positively for the benefit of all,’’ he said.

Similarly, the immediate past President of the Senate in the 9th Assembly, Ahmad Lawan, congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on their victory at the Presidential election tribunal.

Lawan stated that their victory restored the confidence of Nigerians in the nation’s electoral processes and the Judiciary.

He commended the Presidential Election Petition Court for its impartial and unbiased posture in examining petitions brought before the panel by the candidates of opposition political parties, based on available facts and merit.

Moreover, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations has congratulated President Tinubu for his outstanding victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The senator said the victory of President Tinubu signaled a renewed hope for the consolidation of our democracy as it has shown that the wishes of the people in exercising their constitutional rights of voting are not undermined in the judiciary by subterfuges of some power mongers for selfish personal ambitions.

“I am elated our judiciary has once again restored the hope of patriotic democrats in the sanctity of the ballot box in determining who rules the people. The learned justices of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal were thorough and prodigious in all their decision in addressing all issues in contention. I salute their courage and eruditeness in delivering what amounts to historical antecedents in our nation’s jurisprudence and democratic development” the senator stated.

