Akpabio, Barau Disagree On Response To Trump’s Threat

There was mild drama on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday as Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his deputy, Senator Jibrin Barau, disagreed on how to respond to U.S. President, Donald Trump’s alleged threat against Nigeria over claims of “Christian genocide.”

Reacting to an online publication alleging that he “called the bluff” of Trump, Akpabio dismissed the report, saying:

“Who am I to answer Trump?”

However, Barau swiftly countered his principal, insisting that Nigerians should not be intimidated by Trump’s comments.

“I’m not scared of Trump. I will say my mind. I’m a Nigerian. Nigeria is a sovereign nation. I’m a parliamentarian. I’m the Deputy Senate President, I can speak. Don’t be scared of Trump. We are a sovereign nation,” he said.

The disagreement between the two top lawmakers came to light after Akpabio referred to a report by RANT HQ, which claimed that he rebuffed Trump’s classification of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

Debunking the publication, Akpabio said:

“Somebody sat in the comfort of his room, produced a report, and used fake pictures of 2023 when the Senate President and Senators visited Port Harcourt for a different event. They now claimed I responded to Trump, who am I to answer President Trump?”

He explained that he had petitioned the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the report, accusing its authors of attempting to create disaffection and bring the Senate into disrepute.

“It is the presidency that will answer President Trump. The Cybercrimes Unit of the police and the DSS should fish out that character because it is meant to cause friction and put the Nigerian Senate in disrepute. Social media should not break Nigeria,” Akpabio added.

The Senate President, however, concluded that the upper chamber would take an official position only after the executive arm had made its stance known on the matter.