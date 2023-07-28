Akpabio, Barau Celebrate Senate Leader At 60

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has sent his felicitations to the Leader of the Senate, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Akpabio, in a statement issued by his media office on Friday, described Senator Bamidele as a “civil rights activist from his youth, brilliant lawyer, principled politician and a true disciple of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The statement reads: “I join his family, friends, and political associates to celebrate this very distinguished parliamentarian, as he reaches this milestone.

“As we rejoice with Senator Bamidele on this occasion, we remember with trepidation his near-tragic experience of June 2018 when he was hit by bullets on a campaign rostrum in Ekiti but we thank the Almighty God for His mercies and loving kindness which ensured his survival.

“His vast experience garnered through years of legislative activism in the National Assembly since 2011 are assets which shall definitely assist him to succeed in his new assignment as Leader of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Akpabio said.

The Senate President wished Bamidele, many more years of service to humanity and good health of body and mind.

In a related development, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, also felicitated the Senate Leader on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, described the lawmaker as a patriotic Nigerian, a legal icon, and a straightforward politician who is passionate about the stability and development of the country.

He recalled how Senator Bamidele while chairing the Senate Committee on Judiciary during the last assembly, worked immensely to address the challenges bedeviling the judiciary. He described the lawmaker as an asset to the country.

‘’He is an excellent legislator and an asset to the country. He promotes stability, unity, and peaceful co-existence in the country at all times.

‘’I pray to God to give our brand-new sexagenarian long life, sound health, and prosperity for him to continue the good things he is doing for the people of Ekiti Central, Ekiti State, and the country as a whole,” he said.