Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele, Others Encourage Nigerians At Christmas

As Christians celebrate Christmas, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday, called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and hopeful despite the hard times they are experiencing.

Akpabio, who gave this encouragement in a Christmas message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, admonished the Christian faithful “to pray, fast and be hopeful because, with the birth of Jesus Christ, who is our symbol of hope, love, and redemption, Nigeria will also overcome its current challenges”.

He expressed optimism that the pains, which Nigerians are going through, occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy was for the good of everyone as the gains will manifest in the not distant future saying, “Our today’s pain will surely produce joyful gains in a very short time”

According to Akpabio, Christmas calls for reflection on the teachings of Jesus Christ, which were anchored on love for neighbour, peaceful coexistence, and loyalty to constituted authorities.

He said” On behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and indeed the entire National Assembly, I wish to sincerely congratulate all our Christian brothers and sisters on the celebration of the feast of Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As you celebrate, I urge you not only to merry but also, continue to pray for our dear country Nigeria and our leaders, show love to one another, and continue to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, especially his humility, sacrifice, love for neighbour and loyalty to God and constituted authority,” he said.

He advised Nigerians not to give up on their leaders, particularly the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu saying “I am confident that with your prayers and support, the current administration will wipe away your tears in the no distant time”.

He noted “In this season of joy, may Jesus’ birth echo within us all, guiding our thoughts, our words, and our actions. May His hope reignite our spirits, encouraging us to spread love and kindness to those around us. Each small act of goodwill can illuminate a life, bringing light to the darkest corners of our world.

Akpabio said “Christmas is a time when hope fills the air, when merriment and goodwill permeate our hearts. Yet, amidst the glittering lights and festive cheer, it is essential to remember the reason for this season – the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ. In a world grappling with uncertainty, strife, and challenges, Jesus remains the beacon of hope, offering solace and assurance to all who seek Him”.

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, rejoiced with Christians on this year’s Christmas, urging all citizens to intensify prayers for the peace, unity, and progress of the country.

Barau, in a goodwill message to mark this year’s Christmas, urged the Christian faithful not to forget the essence of Christmas on the altar of merriment, but to seek refuge in God through prayers for a peaceful, united, and prosperous nation.

He urged all Nigerians to rekindle their trust in the Renewed Hope Agenda under the purposeful, caring, and humane leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I rejoice with the Christian faithful and indeed, all Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas. I urge the Christian faithful, therefore, to remain steadfast in adhering to the tenets of Christ’s teachings this Christmas, now and always.

“I equally enjoin all Nigerians to pray for and rekindle trust in the Renewed Hope Agenda for a brighter future under the purposeful, caring, and humane leadership of the current administration,” he said.

In a related development, the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, weekend celebrated Christmas with his constituents in Ekiti Central, distributing 3,000 bags of rice to them across the State.

Bamidele, Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum, also pleaded with Nigerians in general to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assuring them that the country’s economy would soon recover from its present gnawing crisis.

He gave this assurance in a statement his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs issued on Sunday in Iyin Ekiti, the home country of the senate leader after he addressed his constituents who gathered to celebrate Christmas with him.

Addressing the constituents on Sunday, Bamidele reflected on the country’s economic crisis, which was triggered by COVID-19 and global economic turbulence that occurred after the pandemic that claimed thousands of lives across the world.

Just about two years after the global pandemic, the senate leader explained that President Tinubu assumed office with an ambitious plan to rebuild, reconstruct, and revamp the country’s troubled economy.

He explained that the process of economic reconstruction “has started already. All Nigerians, whether in the cities or remote villages, will start experiencing the gains of economic programmes President Tinubu has initiated under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As a federation, we may be witnessing difficult times currently. But we will walk into an era of economic boom, for which all Nigerians will glorify the Name of God Almighty. The time is no longer far. It will begin to manifest with the implementation of the 2024 appropriation, which the National Assembly will pass into law this week.

“All the committees of the National Assembly have concluded their hearings. They have equally submitted their reports to the Committee on Appropriations, whose members are now looking into the committees’ reports ahead of the plenary.

“After this Christmas holiday, the National Assembly will recovene on December 29 to deliberate on the report of the Committee on Appropriations. Hopefully, before the end of this year, the National Assembly will pass the 2024 appropriations bill and also transmit to the Presidency for assent.

“As a parliament, we are committed to maintaining our tradition of January-December budget cycle. Since 2019, we have kept to this tradition and will not allow anything to disrupt it in order to deepen the budget governance,” the senate leader explained with an assurance for a more prosperous Nigeria.

Also, in his Christmas message, Bamidele preached peaceful co-existence among all ethnic nationalities across the federation, warning that no country could witness development progress in an atmosphere of ethnic disharmony.

He also urged the Christian faithfuls to imbibe the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ, who graciously laid down His lives for all, irrespective of our religious leanings, to reconcile us with God Almighty.

Moreover, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, has called on all Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the Christmas celebration to renew their faith in Jesus Christ of Nazareth and pray for a better Nigeria with the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

In a Christmas message to felicitate with his constituents and Nigeria Christendom on the occasion of 2023 Christmas, Adeola said that Christmas symbolizes the celebration of the birth of a new dawn for the salvation of souls for all humanity especially for the Christians stressing that with the birth of Jesus Christ that we are celebrating, mankind have a hope for a better future and salvation of souls for eternity.

“I want to urge all Christian faithful not to use the occasion of 2023 Christmas celebration for merry-making only but use it as a period of reflection and supplication to God Almighty for a better, peaceful and prosperous future. With this year’s celebration coming months after the commencement of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, I urge all Nigerians to see the season as another opportunity for fervent prayers for a new dawn and prosperous future for individuals and the Nigeria nation” the senator stated.

While acknowledging that Nigerians in general are going through a difficult period of socio-economic downturn occasioned by many historical local and global factors, the Senator urged all Nigerians to be patient and look forward to a better future of renewed hope adding that with abiding faith in Jesus Christ all our challenges will be a thing of the past with a renewed hope for massive reforms and uplifting national development.

Furthermore, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Cenatorial District felicitated with Christian faithful and all Nigerians as they celebrate Christmas and New Year festivities.

Natasha lauded Nigerians for their resilience in the face of the challenges facing the nation, urging them to embrace love and unity.

“Christmas reminds us of the reason for the season. It’s a time to inspire hope and spread the message of love. On this auspicious occasion, I wish all Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“I want to call on Christians in particular and Nigerians in general to emulate the virtues of Christ, who through self-sacrifice brought salvation to humanity. We must embrace love, peace and unity even as He first loved us by giving Himself for us.

“As we celebrate, may the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow,” she said.

