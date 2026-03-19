Akpabio, Bamidele Greet Muslims At Eid-el-Fitr

…Urges compassion for less privileged

As Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has extended his warm congratulations to the Muslim faithful in Nigeria, calling for compassion, forgiveness, and unity.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message signed on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the spiritual exercise of fasting, urging them to continue with the philanthropic practice of almsgiving and love for one another.

“This joyous celebration reminds us of the profound values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity that Eid-el-Fitr embodies.

“As you conclude this important exercise of fasting and spiritual reflection, be reminded of the importance of empathy, kindness, and generosity towards others, particularly the less privileged.

“May the spirit of Eid inspire us to cultivate compassion, promote understanding, and work towards a more just and harmonious Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate, and indeed the 10th National Assembly, I sincerely wish President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and all Muslims a happy and blessed Eid celebration, and pray for peace, progress, and prosperity in Nigeria and globally.”

Also, in his sallah message, the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, urged religious leaders to emphasise tolerance in their teachings and stop radicalising their disciples and followers.

While commending the security agencies for their relentless efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country, Bamidele pointed out the exigency of recalibrating strategy for countering violent extremism and terrorism, noting that the kinetic approach was key to restoring peace and ensuring security nationwide.

He said: “Today, as the world rounds off Ramadan, the holy month of fasting in Islam, I extend best wishes to all Nigerians celebrating Eid al-Fitr across the federation.

“In the last month, Muslim families, friends and communities consecrated all to God Almighty in fasting and prayer, love and charity, introspection and retrospection, at the time of global uncertainty.

“At home, Eid al-Fitr presents a vivid template of peaceful co-existence given the recent bomb explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State that cost some lives and inflicted much injury.

“This season should make us better people in all facets of life. It ought to daily guide the behaviour of every individual, the conduct of every leader and the policies of governments at national and subnational levels.

“While we commend our defence, intelligence and security communities for standing strong at this challenging time, it is important to point out the exigency of recalibrating our strategy for countering violent extremism and terrorism.

“We believe the kinetic approach is key to restoring peace and ensuring security nationwide. But time and experience have shown that kinetic operations alone cannot guarantee the peace and stability of our nation.

“Now that Ramadan has ended, we must move away from old practice and invest in the people. This places huge obligations upon our political, religious, and socio-cultural leaders across the federation.

“For the religious leaders, they must emphasise tolerance in their teachings and stop radicalising their disciples and followers.

“As for socio-cultural leaders, they must embrace dialogue to resolve inter-ethnic conflicts rather than resort to armed struggle.

He noted that countering violent extremism is not only the mandate of the federal government, but also a long-term mission that would emphasize the input of subnational governments, pointing out that the National Assembly was already working out a multi-pronged approach to forging national development and security.

“Politically, too, countering violent extremism is not only the mandate of the federal government. It is also a long-term mission that will emphasize the input of subnational governments.

“It simply requires the subnational governments to make human capital development the cornerstone of their response strategy.

“This entails investing purposefully in basic education; prioritising healthcare and nutrition; creating safety nets for the downtrodden, and developing an ecosystem that fosters creativity and innovation.

“At the National Assembly, we are already working out a multi-pronged approach to forging national development and security.

“That is why the Senate constituted an Ad-hoc Committee on National Security Summit with the mandate to unravel the root causes of insecurity.

“The same reason inspired the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution. When completed, it will incorporate fresh amendments that will expand the powers of the subnational governments to play a key role in the security of their territories.

“While the National Assembly remains resolute in tightening laws to support the fight against violent extremism, I wish all who celebrate Eid al-Fitr the warmest celebration”.