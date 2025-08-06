Akpabio Bags International Peace Award

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been honoured with the International Peace Award by the Global Peace Movement International. The international award, it was learnt, is in recognition of his outstanding contributions to global diplomacy and parliamentary excellence. The body said: “Global Peace Movement International is delighted to announce that Senator Godswill Akpabio, the esteemed Senate President of Nigeria, has been honoured with the prestigious International Peace Award.

“This distinction is a testament to his exceptional leadership and vision as an Executive Member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and one of the esteemed Commissioners worldwide. His pivotal role in restoring Nigeria’s IPU membership, a distinction lost over five decades ago, is a monumental achievement that showcases his dedication to reinstating Nigeria’s prominent position on the global stage.

“This feat has not only elevated Nigeria’s international stature but also underscored Senator Akpabio’s unwavering commitment to fostering global cooperation and understanding. “The Global Peace Movement International takes great pride in recognising and honouring Akpabio’s remarkable achievements, celebrating his profound impact on Nigeria’s diplomatic landscape and his tireless efforts in promoting peace, unity, and cooperation. His exemplary leadership and enduring legacy are shaping a brighter future for our beloved nation, Nigeria.

“In light of these extraordinary accomplishments, the Global Peace Movement International will present the International Peace Award to Senator Godswill Akpabio in August 2025. This award serves as a testament to his outstanding contributions to global peace and diplomacy, and we are confident that his leadership will continue to inspire a new generation of leaders and citizens alike.”