Akpabio Backs Super Eagles In AFCON Title Push

The Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has lauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria for booking a spot in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), encouraging the team to maintain their winning momentum and push for the ultimate prize.
Taking to his verified X handle on Sunday, Akpabio, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, congratulated the Nigerian team on their qualification for the AFCON 2025 semi-finals, urging the team to remain focused and push on to clinch the title.
What Akpabio Said
Hailing the Super Eagles as the “pride of Nigeria,” the Senate President commended the players for their discipline, resilience, and strong team spirit, noting that their impressive showing has boosted the morale of Nigerians both at home and abroad.
“I heartily congratulate the Super Eagles on their impressive 2-0 victory over Algeria, which earned them a well-deserved place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations,” Akpabio said.
He added that the team’s display reflects their dedication and determination to succeed on the continental stage.“You are the pride of the nation. This achievement shows your dedication and determination, and it has made Nigerians proud,” he remarked.
Akpabio urged the players to stay focused and composed as they gear up for a tough semi-final showdown against host nation Morocco on Wednesday.
“We are proud of you. The 10th Senate and all Nigerians are behind you, cheering you on. Stay focused, keep the momentum, and bring home the trophy,” he stated.