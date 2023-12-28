Akpabio at 61: Celebrating an Uncommon Political Leader

The uncommon humility displayed by Senator Godswill Akpabio during the launch of The New Narrative Newspaper at a time he was already Senate Minority Leader and having been Governor of Akwa Ibom State for two terms have left me at sea in finding the perfect description for the incumbent Senate President as he turns 61. Akpabio’s journey from his humble beginning to the pinnacle of political influence is a narrative steeped in humility and tenacity. His early years laid the foundation for a leader who would not only understand the struggles of the common man but would also be propelled by an untiring de- termination to uplift the lives of those he served.

Unlike most Nigerian leaders, who celebrate bland life story and encouraged by apathetic society that prefers the easy short cut to the hard productive way, Akpabio’s life’s narrative is a compelling story that transcends mere chronology; but a chronicle of transformative governance, resilience in the face of adversity, and an unwavering commitment to the people. At 61, the celebration of Senator Godswill Akpabio is not just about the passage of time but the enduring impact and a reflection on an illustrious political career marked by uncommon leadership. It is an occasion not just to honour a political genius, but to reflect on the essence of his leadership and service to not only the people of his immediate constituent, Akwa Ibom State but to all Nigerians.

While most Nigerian leaders are like chameleons that take colour from their environment or shrug their shoulders instead of lending helping hands, Senator Akpabio has always displayed the attitude of a thermostat – that determines the environment instead of allowing the environment to control him. He is known for his transformative governance, grassroots connection, and resilience in the face of challenges and stands as a political prodigy whose journey has left an indelible mark on the Nigerian political landscape. His journey into politics has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Emerging from the grass- roots, he climbed the political ladder with determination earning the trust and support of the people. His leadership journey is a chronicle of resilience and strategic acumen, traits that have defined him as an uncommon political leader. One of Akpabio’s most remarkable achievements lies in the transformation of Akwa Ibom State during his tenure as governor. Under his stewardship, the state experienced a paradigm shift in infrastructure development, healthcare, and education.

The iconic Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Ibom Specialist Hospital, and the state-of-the-art Ibom Air and international airport are just a few examples of his commitment to elevating the living standards of his constituents. His foray into national politics further underscores his influence and leadership prowess. Serving as a senator and later as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, he has continued to champion initiatives that address the developmental needs of the region. His dedication to fostering peace and sustainable development has been a guiding force in navigating the complexities of the Niger Delta. Akpabio’s ascension as Senate President has again brought to the fore his visionary leadership.

His leadership style is not merely about steering the ship; it is about charting a course toward a future that is equitable, prosperous, and reflective of the aspirations of the Nigerian people. Under Akpabio, the Senate has spearheaded legislative initiatives that address pressing national issues. From economic reforms to social welfare programmes, each proposal reflects a commitment to substantive change. The Senate, under this leadership, has become a crucible for transformative legislation, transcending partisan lines and prioritising the common good of the people. At the core of this purposeful leadership is a commitment to inclusivity.

The Senate President, understanding the diverse fabric of the nation, has championed policies that ensure the voices of all regions and demographics are not just heard but actively considered. In doing so, the Senate has become receptacle to national dialogue, where the richness of Nigeria’s diversity is acknowledged and harnessed for collective progress. In the areas of oversight and accountability, the purposeful leadership of the Senate under Akpabio has engendered robust debates and consideration of all sides and opinions on an issue before decisions are taken.

The Senate President’s commitment to up- holding democratic values ensures that the institution serves as a watchdog, holding the executive accountable. Many may not agree with this but if we recall one incident when President Bola Tinubu sought the Senate’s approval to deploy the Nigerian Army against the coupists in Niger Republic, the Senate turned him down flatly. Equally noteworthy is the Senate’s role under the leadership of Akpabio in fostering international relations. Within the short period in the life of this Senate, diplomatic ties have been strengthened, fostering collaborations that transcend borders.

The Senate has become a platform for engaging with global partners, ensuring that Nigeria’s interests are well-represented on the international stage. Akpabio’s leadership of the Senate has ensured that the future of political management in the Red Chamber hinges on the commitment to robust legislative initiatives and debates aimed at addressing the pressing challenges facing the nation. Under his leadership transparency and accountability are being enthroned in the Senate.

Diplomacy, collaboration, and the pursuit of mutually beneficial relationships with other nations have been one of the most neglected areas before Akpabio’s tenure as President of the Senate but are now being addressed using the relevant Committees and other resources available to the Senate. However, like any political figure, Akpabio’s journey has not been without its challenges. Yet, it is in overcoming these challenges that he has solidified his reputation as a political maestro. His ability to navigate the intricacies of Nigerian politics speaks volumes about his resilience and adaptability; qualities that have endeared him to both colleagues and critics.

As we celebrate Akpabio at 61, it is crucial to reflect on the lessons embedded in his leadership journey. His story serves as an inspiration for aspiring leaders, emphasising the importance of vision, inclusivity, and a steadfast commitment to the betterment of society. Senator Godswill Akpabio stands as an encouragement of uncommon leadership in Nigerian politics. His 61 years serve as evidence to the transformative power of dedicated public service, leaving an enduring legacy that will undoubtedly inspire generations to come.

The purposeful leadership of the Nigerian Senate under a visionary Senate President signifies the transformative power of effective governance. It goes beyond politics; it is about steering the nation toward a future where the ideals of democracy, accountability, and progress are not just upheld but elevated. In the Senate’s journey under this leadership, Nigeria has found itself at the intersection of purpose and possibility where unity is converging to shape a Senate that is not just a legislative body but a catalyst for positive change—a true reflection of the people’s will.

Okoronkwo, a leadership and good governance advocate, writes from Lagos and can be reached via kalu. okoronkwo@gmail.com