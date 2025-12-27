Akpabio Assures Banditry Will Be Defeated In New Year

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged Nigerians to work towards a more peaceful and equitable country in 2026, declaring that banditry would be defeated in the new year and beyond.

He also enjoined Nigerians to set aside their differences, embrace peace and foster unity among their families, States and Nigeria as a whole. He said the nation can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.

He made this call during a prayer and fasting service organised in honour of the Akpabio family at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Unity, Ukana Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

A statement on Friday by the Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Media/ Communication, Anietie Ekong, quoted Senator Akpabio as saying, “I want to wish all Nigerians a very prosperous and peaceful new year. I want to assure all Nigerians that the new year will usher in renewed peace in our country.”

“For God so loved the world that He sent His only begotten Son to be born as a man so as to redeem mankind. By the reason of the birth of Jesus Christ, Nigerians will be redeemed from banditry and insurgency in the new year and beyond,” Akpabio stated.

He enjoined Nigerians, irrespective of political leanings, to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu in the fight against banditry and insurgency, declaring that with the renewed collaboration with international partners, insurgency will be defeated.

Akpabio highlighted the critical role of family in promoting peace and progress, emphasising that unity is the foundation of collective success.

In her remarks, Wife of the Senate President, Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, encouraged family members to support one another selflessly, setting aside personal biases and living together in love.

Family head of the Greater Akpabio Family, Chief Ekan Akpabio, urged family members to keep supporting Senator Akpabio as a great Ambassador of the Family, Essien Udim LGA and Akwa Ibom as a whole.

He appealed to family members holding political positions to remain connected to their roots and prioritise the welfare of their relatives.

The annual Prayer and Fasting Service, held every December 26, is a time for the Akpabio family to express gratitude and offer thanksgiving to God for His sustenance throughout the year, while they also pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria.