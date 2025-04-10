Akpabio Asks IGP To Investigate, Prosecute Natasha For Alleged Assassination Plot

Share

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, asking him to immediately investigate and prosecute the suspended Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over an alleged assassination plot accusation against him.

In the petition dated April 3, 2025, and also copied to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Akpabio described the allegation as a “heinous lie” and a calculated attempt to malign his reputation, incite unrest, and endanger his life.

The allegation emanated from comments made by Akpoti-Uduaghan during a homecoming event in Kogi State on April 1.

She accused Akpabio of instructing former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the incumbent, Governor Usman Ododo, to assassinate her in Kogi State— allegedly to create the impression that the attack came from her constituents.

Akpabio, in his petition, described the claims as politically motivated, baseless, and defamatory.

He stated that the remarks, widely circulated across traditional and social media platforms, were made without any supporting evidence and were intended to incite political instability and manipulate public opinion.

“I categorically state that this allegation is entirely false, unfounded, and politically motivated. It is a calculated act of blackmail and character assassination,” the Senate President wrote.

He emphasized that the gravity of the allegation, coupled with its reach and public traction, demands prompt action by law enforcement agencies.

He called for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s prosecution under laws addressing criminal defamation, incitement, false accusation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Akpabio urged the police to treat the matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, insisting that public figures must be held accountable for statements capable of threatening peace and democratic stability.

