Akpabio Appoints Sen Konbowei As Chairman, SSDC Committee

In a significant development aimed at accelerating regional growth, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has appointed Senator Benson Friday Konbowei, representing Bayelsa Central, as Chairman of the Standing Committee on the South-South Development Commission.
The appointment was officially announced on the Senate floor earlier this week.
Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong was also named Vice Chairman of the committee, which is tasked with overseeing strategic initiatives and developmental efforts across Nigeria’s South-South region — a zone critical to the country’s economic and energy sectors.
Full List of Committee Members:
- Senator Onowakpo Thomas Joel
- Senator Benson Friday Agadaga
- Senator Neda Bernards Imasuen
- Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh
- Senator Samson Ekong
- Senator Samaila Dahuwa Kaila
- Senator Mustapha Musa
- Senator Patrick Ndubueze
- Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule
- Senator Mustapha Saliu
Senator Konbowei, a seasoned politician and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), brings over three decades of governance experience to his new role.
He began his political career as a councillor in 1992 and has since held several strategic positions, including Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Council, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, and Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government.
In 2023, he was elected to the Nigerian Senate, representing Bayelsa Central — a region with rich oil reserves and strategic geopolitical relevance.
Strategic Focus on South-South Development
The establishment and staffing of the South-South Development Commission Committee signal renewed federal commitment to advancing infrastructural development, economic diversification, and social progress across the Niger Delta and surrounding areas.
The Committee is expected to play a pivotal role in formulating policies that will drive sustainable development, address environmental challenges, and foster regional integration.