Akpabio Appoints Jimoh Ibrahim, Natasha, Others Committee Chairmen

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, appointed Senators Jimoh Ibrahim and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Chairpersons of Senate Committees.

Akpabio made the announcement on Tuesday while presiding over the plenary session at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

While Natasha was appointed Chairman, of the Committee on Local Content, he appointed Jimoh Ibrahim (APC-Ondo); Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

Other Senators appointed to head Committees are: “Sen. Patrick Ndubueze (APC-Imo) Chairman Senate Committee on Steel Development; Sen. Shuaibu Lau (PDP-Taraba) Chairman Committee on Tourism, Sen. Binos Yaroe (PDP-Adamawa) Chairman Committee on State and Local Government Affairs.

“Chairman Senate Committee on National Atomic and Nuclear Energy – Sahabi Yau (APC-Zamfara); Chairman Senate Committee on Youth and Community Engagement, Sen. Yemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti); Chairman Committee on Sports Development; Kawu Sumaila (NNPP Kano).

“Chairman Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs; Sen. Olajide Ipinsagba (APC-Ondo), Chairman Committee on Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Sen. Ogoshi Onawo (PDP-Nasarawa State)

“Chairman Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream; Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (APC-Anambra); Chairman Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development, Sen. Sampson Ekong (PDP-Ekong)”.

Akpabio said that the rejigging of the Committee leadership was for effective operations of the 10th Senate.

