Akpabio Appoints Ex-Reps Spokesman, Eyiboh As Media Adviser

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has named a former spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, as his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs.

Akpabio made the announcement himself at a media parley with Senate Press Corps in Abuja at the weekend.

He described Eyiboh as “An astute politician, experienced media manager, public affairs expert and communications guru.”

A two-time member of the House of Representatives, Eyiboh was in the Green Chamber from 2007 to 2011 and was re-elected in 2011.

He was spokesman and chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs between 2007 and 2011 under the speakership of Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole.

In 2011, he was appointed Chairman of the House Committee on Civil Society Organisations and Donor Agencies by Speaker Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Eyiboh is the immediate past Chairman of the Governing Board of the Cross River Basins Development Authority and is a former Executive Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission.

The politician is also a former Director of Akwa Palm Industries Ltd; former Speaker of the WAIFEM forum for Regional Parliamentarians, Accra and former Corporate Affairs Consultant, Socfinco Indufina of Brussel.

The new Special Adviser is also the Dean of the Faculty Board of the Initiatives, an agenda-setting caucus of former and serving members of the National Assembly.