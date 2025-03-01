Akpabio after me because I Rejected his Sexual Advances –Natasha

Share

The rift between the President of the Sen- ate, Godswill Akpabio and the Senator rep- resenting Kogi Central Senatorial District, Nata- sha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has depended with Natasha accusing Akpabio of making sexual advances at her. Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has been having a running battle with Akpabio since last week, alleged that she was being victimized by him for refusing his sexual advances. She made the shocking allegation against Akpa- bio in an explosive inter- view on Arise Television’s Morning Show in Abuja. According to the Kogi Central lawmaker, Akpa- bio made the sexual advance at her when he was showing her his house a day before their shared birthday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, late last year.

The feud between the two lawmakers got to public knowledge last week following a heated altercation over sitting ar- rangements in the senate chamber during which Natasha accused Akpabio of deliberately attempting to silence her. Recall that after the altercation, the aggrieved senator granted interview to Brekete Radio’s Ordi- nary President, Ahmed Isah. Natasha also accused Akpabio of frustrating her attempts to push for an investigation into the Ajaokuta Steel Company, saying that she had listed the motion for de- bate five times, but that it was only considered on the sixth attempt.

“In February, I wanted to move a motion for an investigation into Ajaokuta Steel Company. I listed that motion five times before it finally appeared on the order paper on the sixth attempt,” she said. She further alleged that when she met Akpabio in his office to stress the importance of the motion to Nigerians, he made a suggestive remark. “He said, ‘Natasha, I’m the chief presiding officer of the senate. You can enjoy a whole lot if you take care of me,’” she claimed. She posited that her husband woke her in the mid-night one day, and seized her passport, and told her not to go on any private visit or assignment with Senator Akpabio. 1

Natasha said that she had kept Akpabio’s advances away from her husband because she was scared; stating that her husband had severally requested to know what was between her and the Akpabio. Natasha displayed printed screenshots of conversations between her and Akpabio and challenged the Depart- ment of State Services (DSS) to extract details of their con- versation on WhatsApp. She alleged further that Akpabio usually made the intimate calls late at night, adding that she always woke her husband to listen to the conversations. “Many people do not know what I’m about to say, and I’m going to speak the truth, while Akpabio is allowed to counter it.

It all started on Dec. 8, 2023, a day before my birth- day and his. We were all in Akwa Ibom, and he held my hand, saying he wanted to show me round his house. My husband was walking behind us. “I noticed that he has- tened his pace, while still holding my hand, and then he got to a particular sitting room and said, ‘Do you like my house?’ I said, ‘Of course, sir, every room is beautiful.’

