Akpabio Advised Me To Withdraw Petition Against A’Ibom PDP Senator-Elect – APC Opponent

The Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Eket Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom South), in the February 25 National Assembly polls, Hon. Martins Udoinyang, at the weekend withdrew his petition filed against Hon. Ekong Sampson, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Senator-elect in the contest.

However, the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo, the state capital adjudicating on the outcome of the election, which was rejected by the APC, was jolted when the petitioner informed the tribunal that he was no longer interested in pursuing the case beyond the preliminary stage.

It was when he was called by the Tribunal panel to adopt his statement on oath and give evidence in support of his petition.

But in utter consternation of all including his supporters and his Counsel, Mfon Udeme, Esq, who appeared not to have been pre-informed, declared in an open Court that “I have taken the final decision to discontinue the case.”

He explained that “my decision to withdraw the petition is based on the intervention of my Leader, His Excellency, Senator Godswil Akpabio.”

He told the Tribunal that Senator Akpabio, who is angling to become the next President of the 10th Senate, “had pleaded with me to drop the petition against the election of Hon. Ekong Sampson, because the PDP Senator-elect, is fully supporting the aspiration of Senator Akpabio to become the Senate President of Nigeria.”

However, Counsels to all parties including Mfon Udeme, Esq, who represented the Petitioners;

Uwemedimo Nwoko (SAN), for Hon. Ekong Sampson, and Prof Smith (SAN), for the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Emmanuel Akpan, Esq, for the PDP, all chorused “as the Court pleases” as the panel dismissed the case based on mutual political consent by the concerned parties in the matter.