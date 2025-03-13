Sexual Harassment: Akpabio Accuses Natasha Of Fact Distortion

Share

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has accused Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, of distorting facts and misrepresenting the Senate in the international arena.

New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was recently suspended for six months for violating Senate rules, reported the matter to the United Nations (UN) Inter-parliamentary (IPU) conference in New York on Tuesday, accusing Akpabio of victimization, sexual harassment, and abuse of office.

However, during the Senate plenary on Thursday, Akpabio criticised the Kogi senator for trying to embarrass the upper chamber of the National Assembly by presenting a misleading narrative to the international community.

He acknowledged the intervention of a federal lawmaker, Kafilat Ogbara, who cautioned foreign media that the senator’s version of events was inconsistent with the actual proceedings in the Senate.

Akpabio, who spoke after receiving a vote of confidence from his colleagues, urged senators to remain focused on their legislative responsibilities and avoid distractions that could derail the work of the Senate.

Akpabio said, “I am aware that she distorted the facts and globalised the matter, embarrassing the Senate by giving a different narrative. I appreciate Hon Kafilat for clarifying to the international media that what was presented was completely different from the reality.”

“She brought the matter before the Senate through a petition but did not allow us to examine it. Instead, she took it to court and later to the international community. Actions like these could discourage politicians from appointing women into key positions.”

