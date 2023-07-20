Akpabio, Abbas, Nweke For Public Presentation Of Omoniyi Ibietan’s Book On Cyber Politics

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; a former Minister of Information and Communication, Frank Nweke Jr., are among the dignitaries expected at the Tuesday, July 25 public presentation of a book written by Omoniyi Ibietan, the head of Communications Commission The book’s author was Mr Nweke’s special assistant on media during his ministerial term.

Among several other dignitaries expected at the event are the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (rtd); the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman; the founder of Agora Policy Think Tank and former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Waziri Adio; the Executive Director, Centre for Democracy. (NCC).

While Akpabio will serve as the special guest of honour at the event scheduled for the main auditorium of the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Mbora District, Abuja, Abbas will attend the ceremony as the guest of honour. Nweke, the Enugu State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the last elections, will chair the event.