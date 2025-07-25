The Rotary Club of Akowonjo has officially inducted Rotarian David Amowie as its 40th President in a colourful and well-attended investiture and fundraising ceremony held at Regency Hall, Ikeja, Lagos recently.

The event brought together dignitaries, community leaders, professionals, Rotarians, and supporters from different walks of life to witness a new chapter in the club’s journey of service.

The occasion was chaired by renowned chartered surveyor, ESV Victor Adekunle Alonge, while notable personalities such as Dr. Dada Adekunle Awosika (SAN) and Ambassador Victor-Legend Etikinyang were present as special guests.

Guests were treated to an afternoon filled with warm fellowship, inspiring speeches, music, and a spirit of generosity as funds were raised to support the club’s upcoming community projects.

In his acceptance speech, Rotarian Amowie expressed deep appreciation for the honour to serve as the club’s president, pledging to uphold the Rotary values of service, leadership, and integrity.

He outlined his agenda for the 2025–2026 Rotary year, placing strong focus on projects that promote peacebuilding, disease prevention, education, youth development, economic empowerment, and environmental protection.

“As Rotarians, our mission is to serve others selflessly,” Amowie said. “We are not just a club; we are a movement of people committed to building stronger communities.

This year, our theme is ‘Unite for Good’ and we intend to make it count by implementing projects that touch lives.”

He further revealed plans for key initiatives such as the renovation and equipping of science laboratories and sick bays in schools, cancer awareness campaigns, maternal and child health outreach, and programmes that support underprivileged children.

In addition, Amowie announced that the club will soon establish a vocational centre to provide hands-on training for youths in the community and surrounding areas.

“Through collaboration with NGOs and other Rotary clubs, including groups like ACE, Lions Club, and JCI, we plan to expand our reach and multiply our impact.

We’re also planning a special 40th anniversary celebration to honour longstanding members who have served diligently for decades,” he said.

The outgoing president, Rotarian Ben Dare, took time to reflect on his tenure, describing the past Rotary year themed “The Magic of Rotary” as deeply fulfilling. “It has been a magical and memorable journey.

We worked together, we served together, and we truly created impact. The strength of our bond and the resilience we showed through challenges has been nothing short of inspiring,” he said.

He thanked club members, board members, committees, volunteers, friends, and family for their unwavering support, describing their efforts as the foundation of all the club achieved during his time in office.

Chairman of the planning committee, Oladapo Bankole, praised the commitment and energy of the entire organising team.

“This event is a reminder of what we can achieve together. As we look ahead, I encourage everyone to remain actively involved in all of the club’s goals this year.

Let’s continue to serve with purpose and unity,” he urged.

The Rotary Club of Akowonjo also used the occasion to kick-start its fundraising drive for the 2025–2026 service year.

Proceeds from ticket sales and generous donations during the event will go into funding the proposed community projects aimed at improving lives across Lagos and beyond.

The club, which operates under Rotary District 9111, has long been known for its consistent efforts in service delivery through health outreaches, education support, youth mentorship, and community empowerment.

Members of the club come from a wide range of professional backgrounds, working together in unity for the common goal of making a difference.

With the new leadership now in place, the club is optimistic about the year ahead. Rotarian David Amowie has not only pledged to continue the good work of his predecessors but also aims to raise the bar even higher as the club marks its 40th anniversary later this year.

“It’s a special year, and we’re ready to make it one to remember – for our club, for our members, and for the people we serve,” Amowie concluded.