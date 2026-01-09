Akosile: No Rift Between Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Lagos State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile, yesterday dismissed as untrue reports that his principal, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, were having a rift.

In a statement he signed yesterday, Akosile said: “The attention of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has been drawn to some reports making the rounds in some online media platforms and blogs, insinuating that there is a rift between Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun.”

While clarifying on the subject-matter, Akosile said: “We wish to state clearly that this is not true. In fact it is the direct opposite of the relationship that exists between the two leaders. “For the avoidance of doubt, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Governor SanwoOlu enjoy a very cordial brotherly relationship.

“The two brother-Governors meet regularly and speak with each other frequently on matters of mutual interest for the development of their respective states. “This is partly because their states share common boundaries and are also bound together by sociocultural norms.

“We, therefore would like to advise those seeking to plant a seed of discord between the two leaders with fake news to desist forthwith as both Prince Dapo Abiodun and Mr. Sanwo-Olu are bound by common vision to make life more abundant for their respective people.”