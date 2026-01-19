Akor Adams Thanks Caf For Taking Care Of Sick Mother

Super Eagles striker, Akor Adams, has thanked the Confederation of African Football, CAF, for sending its medical team to take care of his sick mother.

The striker talked about worries related to his mother’s health during the tournament after the Super Eagles defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Adams answered questions about managing his family responsibilities while preparing for his first AFCON appearance and clarified the situation while thanking everyone for their support.

“Just like in every other tournament, there are things that happen in between, and family matters aren’t really separate from that,” he told reporters. “I’m thankful it wasn’t anything too serious or out of control. I also want to thank the CAF medical team because they took good care of her.

“She’s doing much better now, and yeah, I’m happy we were able to go through this together.” Even though Adams won against Egypt, he had mixed feelings because he did not get the title.

He said: “I’m not very happy, but the most important thing is that we won,” when asked about how the team would celebrate winning the bronze medal. Adams made sure to highlight how important it was.

“No, don’t say it’s a bronze medal like it’s something easy. No, some people came and left without getting anything.” He went on: “We just head back to the hotel now. First, let’s try eating and see what happens. Everything for me is positive.”