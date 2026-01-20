Sevilla forward and Super Eagles player, Akor Adams, made an immediate impact on his return from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, as he scored two late goals to earn his side a 2–2 draw against Elche on Monday, January 19.

The Nigerian striker, who started the match on the bench, was introduced after the break and went on to provide both of Sevilla’s goals, bringing an end to the club’s four-match losing run across all competitions.

Elche took control early in the game, opening the scoring within the first quarter-hour when Martim Neto set up Aleix Febas, who calmly finished past Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The home side extended their lead shortly after the restart, with Germán Valera finding the net to make it 2–0.

Fresh from an impressive AFCON outing with Nigeria, Adams reduced the deficit moments after coming on, registering Sevilla’s first goal in five competitive matches.

As the contest drew to a close, he completed his brace in stoppage time, confidently converting a penalty awarded for a handball in the Elche penalty area to restore parity.

Another Super Eagles player, Chidera Ejuke, also returned to action, coming on in the 65th minute as Sevilla fought back to avoid defeat.

The result halted a losing streak that had stretched back to mid-December, shortly after both players departed for international duty.

Adams, 25, featured in all of Nigeria’s seven matches at the tournament, finishing with two goals and two assists as the Super Eagles secured third place.

Sevilla manager Matías Almeyda had earlier confirmed that both Adams and Ejuke were available for selection after rejoining the squad following the AFCON.