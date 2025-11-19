Akor Adams Rue Nigeria’s World Cup Miss

Super Eagles player, Akor Adams, has expressed heartbreak following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reflecting on the emotional toll of the play-off defeat to DR Congo.

The 25-year-old striker shared his disappointment in a post shared on his verified X handle on Tuesday evening, saying, “As a Nigerian, nothing hurts more!”

The brief message captured the depth of his frustration after a campaign that had promised so much.

Adams had been called up to the senior national team in October 2025 for the World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin, scoring on his debut as a substitute against Lesotho.

The Sevilla forward continued his impressive form in the semi-final against Gabon, netting Nigeria’s opening goal in a 4–1 victory after extra time.

However, his fourth appearance, against DR Congo in Rabat, ended in heartbreak. Coming on at half-time to replace the injured Victor Osimhen, Adams witnessed a tense match unfold.

Adams successfully converted his spot-kick with a composed right-footed strike, but misses from Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, and Semi Ajayi saw DR Congo win 4–3 in the shoot-out.

The Super Eagles were left stunned and eliminated from the World Cup race. The Nigeria Football Federation expressed its sorrow over the outcome, stating that President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government, and Nigerians.

The federation described the loss as “a moment of profound sadness for Nigerian football,” acknowledging the weight of expectations and the emotional toll on players.

The NFF noted the palpable disappointment in the dressing room and extended gratitude to all who supported the team throughout the campaign, emphasising football’s role as “a national language, a bridge across cultures, a source of pride and emotional identity, and a powerful symbol of unity that binds over 200 million people as one family.”