Akor Adams Ready To Sacrifice Self For Team’s Success

Super Eagles forward, Akor Adams, has expressed his willingness to sacrifice for the team’s success, describing the squad as a close-knit family working toward a common goal.

The Sevilla player emphasised that he would prefer the team to win matches over personal scoring achievements, as their main objective is to clinch the title at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Adams, who dedicated his first AFCON goal to his mother, stated that he will continue to follow the coach’s instructions while prioritising team victories over individual glory. “If we win, we are all happy. This is the truth. If we don’t win, no matter what you play or how many goals you score, you’re not happy,” he said.

“So, this is what the coach asked me to do. I know I have the capacity to do it, and I just give that part to the team, and whatever comes after that, I’m okay with it. “I see us going as far as possible and doing the best to, we are here to win, I would say that confidently, and we take it one game at a time, not thinking far.”