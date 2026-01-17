Akor Adams: Our Focus Now Is Victory Against Egypt

It was a disappointing end to the semifinal game between Nigeria and host Morocco at the ongoing 35th Africa Cup of Nations. However, speaking with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Morocco, Super Eagles forward, Akor Adams, said he would be going back to his LALIGA side, Sevilla, with some great lessons, excerpts:

You are barely a year in the Super Eagles, how have you been able to settle in to make it look like you have been with the team for more years?

First, I thank God for the opportunity, well, I think everybody is helping me to really settle in because the national team is different from the club.

At the club, there are many things in place to make you feel as comfortable as possible. In the national team, you don’t have so much time. You have maybe a maximum of two weeks in a window to come together as a team and that is never enough.

But the guys have been really good with me. The guys have helped me, the captain (Wilfred Ndidi), Victor (Osimhen), most of the senior guys, Simon Moses and (Williams) Troost-Ekong when he was here with us in the team. Alex Iwobi also. So I think in all, it’s not just me who is doing everything to get comfortable, even the guys as well, and the coaching staff.

In the past, you have mentioned how you look up to someone like Victor Osimhen, now you’re playing with him, would you say that dream has been fulfilled for you?

Yeah, I would say yes, but you know, in the pitch of play, you don’t think about that. You just try to be as professional as possible and get the job done.

Outside, of course, we all know who he is. We know how important he is to Nigerian football. So, yeah, if we want to also tread in the same path, we have to be humble enough to admit that he has set the standard for us. So, when I’m on the pitch of play, I just do my job.

At the start of the tournament, you really played well, but the goals were not coming and in the Round-of-16 and quarterfinal, it was back-to-back goals. How will that help you going forward, especially in the third place match?

I think my confidence is good. I always say in football, if the gaffer is happy, then you are happy. I knew the goals would come if I keep on playing, and yeah, if you work, you’ll get results.

It was a disappointing result against Morocco, how do you feel?

We had just one objective, to win. To win the game and to win the trophy, but it didn’t happen, we just have to look forward to the future and see how we can get the job done against Egypt on Saturday. We came here (Morocco) to win everything. That was the only objective. And we aimed as high as possible.

And I don’t think that was bigger than us. But things happened. We know what we are capable of doing as the Super Eagles. And we work hard, go back, try to get everyone as fit as possible, and then see what happens (against Egypt).

How will the AFCON experience help you when you go back to Sevilla?

Playing at the AFCON, is a completely different environment, different atmosphere. I think the positive thing is I have now, through the coach, the boss, discovered that I can play in a more central part of the pitch. In Sevilla, I play more as the centre forward.

So for me, this is a new discovery, and I know my coach is watching as well. Going back to Sevilla now, I already know my role as the centre forward, so I won’t have so many complications.

How do you feel scoring against the great Barcelona in a 4-1 win for Sevilla in the LALIGA?

I was excited, not just because of the goal, but happy that we won against them. It was not an easy game and beating them 4-1 and also to be on the score sheet, it was a good one for me especially being my second goal after the first one against Rayo Vallecano.

When you scored your goal against Algeria, you alongside Calvin Bassey decided to replicate a celebration by Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Finidi George against Tunisia during the 2000 AFCON. You did that just days after Wilfred Ndidi celebrated same way Kanu Nwankwo did after scoring at Atlanta Olympics. What informed that celebration?

We’ve been watching videos of the players from the past, and I spoke a little bit with the legend himself, so I told him I was going to channel his energy.

Are we looking at a new partnership between Daniel Amokachi and late Rashidi Yekini in the team as you and Victor Osimhen are now having a great game together?

No, we are just Osimhen and Akor. We are not emulating anyone. We are just here to play our game and make our country happy

Let’s talk more about Sevilla, what informed the decision to join the LALIGA side?

I’ve been watching the club long time before I even had the dream of joining them. Mostly the things they have done in Europe, they have conquered Europe basically.

I’ve seen many of the finals. For me, it’s a great club and a pleasure to be in such a club. I think there’s been a lot of history in the club, so I’m just there to play a part in that history and try to write my own. They have made it easier for us to come through, and I want to write my own story with Sevilla as well.

Did you take some advice from your teammate and fellow Nigerian, Chidera Ejuke, before teaming up with Sevila?

Sure, he told me just to come and that I would love it there.