Akor Adams Makes History With New Career Milestone

Super Eagles striker, Akor Adams, has reached a new personal milestone after finding the net for Sevilla FC in their 1–1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

The Nigerian striker’s goal not only handed Sevilla an early lead but also saw him surpass his previous best tally for goal contributions in a single season across Europe’s top five leagues, setting a new career record.

New Telegraph reports that Adams led the attack for Sevilla FC at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium and made an immediate impact in a closely fought contest.

Adams Ends Goal Drought With Crucial Strike

The Nigeria national football team striker opened the scoring in the 14th minute, calmly guiding the ball into the net from close range after connecting with a pinpoint cross from former Chelsea F.C. captain César Azpilicueta.

The Nigerian forward nearly doubled Sevilla’s advantage moments later, producing a brilliant run past two defenders before seeing his final effort drift just wide of the post.

Sevilla maintained their lead until halftime, but Rayo Vallecano equalised five minutes into the second half when Alfonso ‘Pacha’ Espino fired a first-time strike from the edge of the box after being set up by Fran Pérez.

Adams delivered an impressive performance before being substituted in the 67th minute for Isaac Romero, as the encounter eventually finished in a 1–1 draw.

Nigerian Forward Hits New Career Milestone

Despite the draw, the goal carried significant personal importance for Akor Adams. The strike was his seventh league goal of the season, making him Sevilla’s leading scorer in the current campaign.

It also took his tally to 10 goal contributions in LaLiga this season — seven goals and three assists — marking the most productive campaign of his career in Europe’s top five leagues.

The total surpasses his previous best of nine goal contributions, which he recorded during the 2023/24 season while playing for Montpellier HSC.

Adams has been in strong form since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, and Sevilla will be hoping the Nigerian forward maintains his scoring momentum as they look to climb the league table.

Currently sitting 14th with 31 points from 27 matches, Sevilla remain nine points adrift of the qualification spots for the UEFA Europa Conference League and will rely heavily on Adams’ attacking contributions during the final stretch of the season.